Pieces of Art at Washington Center

Washington Center teacher McKenzie Riley works with student Anais Almonte on her Eric Carle finger-painting.

Throughout the school year, Mr. Riley’s class at Washington Center studies the artwork of author/illustrator Eric Carle. With each new book, each student chooses an animal and creates their own Eric Carle painting. These pieces of art are saved all year and bound together at the end of the year in a special book of inspired masterpieces.