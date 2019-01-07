Education

NGU To Host Annual Faith at Work Business Symposium

Guest speakers for North Greenville University’s annual Faith At Work Business Symposium will be Lauren Green, Fox News Channel's chief religion correspondent; Tobin Cassels, president of Southeastern Freight Lines; and Josh Kimbrell (’07), CEO of Exodus Aircraft, LLC.

Tigerville, SC – (January 7, 2019) North Greenville University (NGU) will present its annual Faith at Work Business Symposium on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. in Turner Chapel on the NGU campus. This free half-day conference showcases Christ-centered entrepreneurs sharing their stories of leading their company for Christ while encouraging the hopes and dreams of young NGU business students. It is open to all students, faculty, and the Upstate business community.

This symposium, headed into its fourth year, was designed to provide Christian business leaders a platform to share their faith integration and Christ-centered business practices. Attendees are motivated to develop a Christian Worldview of business operations while gaining necessary exposure to critical, contemporary, real-world issues approached from the Biblical perspective. The event serves as a premier opportunity for business students to learn from and network with area business executives.

"We bring in entrepreneurs and ask them to speak to our business students on their business and practical experiences and how they run their companies for Christ in today's secular marketplace," said Dean of the College of Business & Sport Professions Dr. Jeff Briggs. "We also invite the local business community to come and participate with us."

Each of the first three symposiums hosted over 500 business students and dozens of area business leaders learning from some of the most successful faith-driven professionals including: William Renfrow, President, Renfrow Brothers Industrial Contractors; Peter Freissle, President, Polydeck Screen Corporation; Don Wilson, CEO, Engineered Systems; Kip Miller, CEO, Eastern Industrial; Eric Weir, CEO, WCM Global Wealth; Will W. Huss, CEO, Trehel Corporation; Brandi Amidon, Mayor of Travelers Rest; David Barge, CEO, Barge Timberland Management, Inc., and Ramono Nieve-Lugo, Principal, Unicomm Media Group.

Online registration is available at ngu.edu/faithatwork. For more information, contact the symposium organizer Jason Ross at 864.977.7026.