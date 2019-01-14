Education

NGU’s Smith Recognized for Public Service

Tigerville, SC – S.C. House of Representative and North Greenville University (NGU) adjunct professor Garry Smith recently attended the American Legislative Exchange Council’s (ALEC) State and Nation Policy Summit (SNPS) in Washington, DC. Rep. Smith was honored for his four years of service as the ALEC’s Public Sector Chairman of the Communications and Technology Task Force.

“It has been an honor for me to serve as the Public Sector Chairman for the Communications and Technology Task Force for the past four years,” said Rep. Smith. “During this time we have dealt with issues such as online privacy, internet sales taxes and e-commerce, broadband deployment, protecting consumer choice, and growing the high tech sector of the U. S. Economy.

He is currently the State Chair for the South Carolina General Assembly for the ALEC, as well as the incoming Chair of the State Chairs for ALEC. He is currently the State Chairs Representative to the Board of ALEC.

Also, in November, Smith was honored to receive his second Thomas Jefferson Award from ALEC. This year’s award was in recognition of his accomplishments as State Chair of the Year.

“Representative Garry Smith is an example for legislators across the states. Smith's focus on solutions, not politics, as well as his commitment to the people of South Carolina, show through in all his work” said ALEC CEO Lisa B. Nelson. “The ALEC Board of Directors is proud to recognize Representative Smith with the State Chairman of the Year as he ascends to lead the state chair program. His work in South Carolina is an example for other leaders to follow.”