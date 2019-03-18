Education

Well-Known Artist and Performer Visits Washington Center

On Friday, March 8th, Washington Center students and staff were privileged to host well-known Greenville artist and performer, Mr. Emile Pandolfi, for a concert. Everyone seemed to enjoy the "fast and fun" extras that Mr. Pandolfi added to his creative piano pieces. Musical selections included a variety of enjoyable genres from ragtime and pop to Broadway favorites. With the addition of handmade stars and colored scarves to wave, students made their own contributions to the concert. Dr. Penny Rogers, principal of Washington Center, said about the program, “I have never seen our students so attentive!” A special “thank you” goes to Mr. Pandolfi for his kindness and for sharing his beautiful music.