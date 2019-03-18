Education

What's Next? ACTION ITEMS for SC "Education Reform" Bill

During a recent hearing on H. 3759, which passed, SC Representative Shannon Erickson talked heavily about tracking ALL children, including private and homeschoolers, from birth.

Now, after much backlash, and in an attempt to save face, SC Republican Rep. Shannon Erickson has claimed her comments were taken out of context. So in order to give you more context, we have added more of her speech for you to discern her intent for tracking children from birth in all educational environments including home school. Just watch this clip of Rep. Erickson saying it’s the legislature’s responsibility to monitor and measure child progress.

We now must focus on the Senate! The bill will be reviewed by the Senate, which will be reviewing the House version. The bill is currently in the Senate Education Subcommittee.



The bill is currently in the Senate Education Subcommittee.



Here is the schedule of the upcoming public hearings on the senate version 419.

I will NOT stand idly by and allow our lawmakers, who seem to be living on another planet, to erode our individual liberties and God-given children. I hope you will join me.