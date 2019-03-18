Education

North Greenville University to Host A Hero’s 5K March 23

Tigerville, SC - North Greenville University will host A Hero’s 5K walk/run on Saturday, March 23 on its Tigerville Campus. A Hero’s 5K was founded in 2010 and is a 5K walk/run held annually in March to remember all of the soldiers who fought, died, and lived for our great country.

A Hero’s 5K, Inc. was founded to raise awareness of the sacrifices made each day by the United States military personnel and to raise money to support the needs of South Carolina servicemen and women and their families. A Hero’s 5K walk/run is held annually in memory of SPC. Geoffrey Whitsitt who was killed in action on Jan. 13, 2010. A Hero’s 5K has grown into an organization of dedicated volunteer staff, and it provides a vehicle to a world-wide community allowing them to be part of that loving care – reaching out to help other hurting military veterans and their families.

“A Hero’s 5K proudly supports the efforts of Upstate Warrior Solution,” said NGU Director of Alumni Engagement and Development Julie Styles. “All proceeds will go towards this organization focusing on the needs of returning veterans in Upstate South Carolina.”

Upstate Warrior Solution is a community-based non-profit organization in the Upstate of South Carolina that connects warriors and their families to the resources they need and guides them through the process of developing realistic solutions for a variety of areas of their lives.

Registration fee is $30 until 11:59 p.m. on March 10. After this date, the fee will increase to $35. Participants may register online at www.aheros5k.com until Friday, March 22 or at packet pickup on March 22 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Upstate Warrior Solution located at 3 Caledon Court, Suite A-2 in Greenville. If participants are not able to pick up their t-shirt packet at Upstate Warrior Solution on Friday, they may pick it up from 7:30 a.m.-8:20 a.m. at North Greenville University’s Athletic Complex the morning of the race. Please note: To be guaranteed a t-shirt, participants must register before March 14.

A Hero’s 5K is a 501(c)3 organization. Check here for more information about A Hero’s 5K, Inc.

Race Schedule – Saturday, March 23, 2019

NOTE: New Location and Route – North Greenville University

7:30-8:30 a.m. - Race Day Packet Pick-up/Registration

8:30 a.m. - Opening Ceremony Begins

8:55 a.m. - 5K Begins

9:10 a.m. - Kids Fun Run Begins

10:30 a.m. - Awards and Closing Ceremony (NOTE: Winners will be announced after ALL participants have reached the finished line)