Education

Washington Center Pen Pals with Gator Basketball Teamplayer

Washington Center was a part of the SEC Playmakers Pals program and was paired with the University of Florida women’s’ basketball team. Ms. Amy Garbe’s class became pen-pals with Corey Staples, a junior guard for the Gators. The students helped to make cards and crafts to send to Corey. The students also followed the Gators basketball season; they incorporated math skills with counting points scored and comparing final scores to determine the winner of each game. They also used map skills to find where the Gators were playing and where their opponents where from. All of the students enjoyed learning more about basketball and cheering on the Florida Gators and their pen-pal, Corey. Go Gators!