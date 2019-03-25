Education

North Greenville University Announces Reorganization of College of Education

Tigerville, SC -- North Greenville University’s Office of Academic Affairs announces the reorganization of the university’s College of Education effective June 1, 2019. NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn, says the College will now house all education programs, including traditional undergraduate, online undergraduate, and graduate programs.

“One of the most important professions in the world is that of a teacher. At North Greenville, our faculty understands this profession as a strategic calling from the Lord. Our undergraduate programs in education have a track record of producing excellent public and private school teachers, and our graduate programs are doing a fine job of preparing educational leaders at every level,” said Finn.

Dr. Constance Wright, current dean of the College of Education, will remain in that role. Dr. Shelley Dugle from the T. Walter Brashier Graduate School has been appointed associate dean of graduate programs effective June 1.

“Dean Constance Wright has already been overseeing our traditional undergraduate programs, and Shelly Dugle has spearheaded the development of our graduate programs. This reorganization will position NGU to continue to be a hub for training teachers and other educational leaders to serve students in the Upstate and beyond,” Finn said.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. says that NGU’s education programs have been a part of the university’s distinctive DNA since its beginning over a century ago and graduates are highly sought-after.

Since 2015, NGU’s College of Education has had a 100% employment rate for education undergraduates seeking teaching positions after graduation.

“As we seek to equip transformational leaders for church and society, we believe that education programs, from undergraduate through our nationally recognized doctoral programs, are crucial to our Christ-first mission. I could not be more excited by the future of these programs and their role in enhancing life in the Upstate and around the nation,” Fant said.

For more information about our education degree programs, visit www.ngu.edu/academics.