Bob Jones University Hosts Third Annual Human Genetics Symposium

Bob Jones University and the Greenwood Genetic Center will host a human genetics symposium Friday, March 29, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Levinson Hall on the BJU campus. The symposium will focus on autism spectrum disorders in young children.

The program, titled “Pediatric Aspects in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD),” will include experts from a variety of fields. Attendees will learn how to identify and diagnose the general traits of ASD particularly in infants and toddlers and available personalized treatments.

“We are honored to host the Human Genetics Symposium for the third year and are excited for the opportunity to connect families with the world of research and professionals in the field of autism spectrum disorders,” says Dr. Vincenzo Antignani, assistant professor in BJU’s Division of Natural Sciences.

Speakers for the symposium include:

Dr. Carrie Buchanan (Greenwood Genetic Center), who will present “Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Clinical Perspective in Pediatrics.”

Dr. Celine Saulinier (Neurodevelopmental Assessment & Consulting Service) who will address the topic of “The Emergence of Autism in Infants and Toddlers: Best Practices for Early Detection and Diagnosis.”

Dr. Luigi Boccuto (Greenwood Genetic Center), who will speak on “Personalized Medicine in Autism: New Approaches to an Old Problem.”

The presentations will be followed by six concurrent workshops titled: “Genetic Counseling,” moderated by Jennifer Stallworth, program manager for the Center for Translational Research at the Greenwood Genetics Center; “Education,” led by Hannah Benge, BJU communication disorders professor; “Navigating Autism Resources in Your Community,” led by Laramie Paras, health care attorney, Womble Bond Dickinson; “Speech Therapy,” moderated by Mildred Jodar, Speech-Language Pathologist at Alexander Elementary School; “R&D in Cell Based Therapy,” moderated by Tim Wise, Genomics Product Specialist at Agilent Technologies; and “Applied Behavior Analysis,” led by Scott Braud, ABA therapist at the Project Hope Foundation.

Participants can acquire 0.3 CEUs (continuing education units) for attending the conference. A $10 administrative fee will be applied at the symposium to those who elect to receive CEUs.

This event is open to the public. Tickets are available for $25 each through eventbrite.com. Dinner is included in the ticket price and will be available for guests from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Kalmbach Room of the BJU Dining Common. Space is limited, and registration is needed for all attendees. Tickets and registration are available here.