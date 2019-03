Education

Washington Center Students Receive Cooking Demo

Washington Center teacher McKenzie Riley is pictured making Low Country Boil with his students during the class’ study of South Carolina.

Mr. McKenzie Riley’s Washington Center class recently made a Low Country Boil as part of a unit on South Carolina’s history, events, and culture. Using a picture symbol recipe, students identified and measured the ingredients of this regional favorite. The students enjoyed sharing their local cuisine meal with school staff and friends.