Education

Greenville County Schools Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations

Greenville County Schools is accepting nominations for the GCS Hall of Fame. In addition to nominating someone as an outstanding GCS Graduate, individuals may also submit nominations in a new category for GCS Educators. Nominations for both Hall of Fame categories will be accepted through Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The Hall of Fame Graduate distinction honors men and women who have graduated from Greenville County Schools and have made substantial or significant contributions at the local, regional, national, or international levels in any appropriate area of endeavor such as, but not limited to, academia and education, arts, athletics, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military, or science.

The new Hall of Fame GCS Educator distinction honors men and women for their contributions to the profession of education, specifically within the K12 public education sector, and their lasting and positive impact on students. Click here to access the Hall of Fame criteria and nomination forms.