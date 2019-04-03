Education

Bob Jones University to Present Living Gallery 2019: Somewhere Forever

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Bob Jones University will present its annual Living Gallery April 18-20 in Rodeheaver Auditorium. An Upstate Easter tradition, the production will be presented April 18-20 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. with an additional program April 20 at 2 p.m.

For over 20 years, BJU’s Living Gallery has proclaimed the Gospel through a unique program that combines original drama, special choral and orchestral arrangements, and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s birth or resurrection.

Woven through this year’s program titled “Somewhere Forever,” is a play that follows the stories of four people in a coffee shop struggling with life and its problems. The title of “Somewhere Forever” reflects the truth that all people will spend eternity somewhere. The performance features instrumental and vocal music, both sacred and classical.

“This year’s Living Gallery features one of the most recognizable paintings in American art, Nighthawks by Edward Hopper,” says director Jeffrey Stegall. “In many ways the drama ‘Somewhere Forever’ evokes Hopper’s masterpiece, featuring ordinary people who frequent a modern-day, everyman eatery.”

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for children (6-12). Tickets may be purchased at the BJU Programs and Production box office from noon to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. They may also be purchased online through livinggallery.bju.edu or by calling (864) 770-1372 during business hours.