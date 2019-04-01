Education

NGU Greer Campus to Host Church & Non-Profit Law 101 Seminar

Tigerville, SC - Daily, in real time, pastors, their churches, their staff, and their board of directors, as well as religious non-profits leadership face ongoing legal and liability issues that require specialized skills and knowledge to handle. North Greenville University announces its Church & Non-Profit Law 101 seminar which is a comprehensive overview of church and non-profit law to obtain a better understanding of the ongoing employment, tax, insurance, fundraising, and other legal issues that face the local church or religious non-profit.

The seminar, Church & Non-Profit Law 101: Walking Ministry Leadership through a Legal Audit will be offered Wednesday, May 1 from 8:30am-1:00 pm at Greer City Hall located at 301 E. Poinsett in Greer.

Featured speakers will be Dr. Mark Goldfeder, senior partner with Gideon Law Group, LLC, and Miles Terry, managing partner of Gideon Law Group, LLC.

Goldfeder is also the Spruill Family Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion, and director of the Restoring Religious Freedom Project at Emory University School of Law. He serves as the editor of the Cambridge University Press Series on Law and Judaism, is co-author of the five-volume treatise Religious Organizations and the Law (Westlaw), and an internationally sought after speaker on issues of state interaction between law and religion.

Terry also serves as the chief of staff of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) based in Washington, DC. He previously served as Senior Counsel for Government Affairs in the ACLJ’s Office of Government Affairs on Capitol Hill, and as a Representative to the United Nations. His practice includes representation of churches and religious non-profits.

All attendees will take away valuable information you can use to confidently lead your church or religious non-profit through the technical legal issues you are daily facing.

Course content will include the Scope of religious organization audits, the formation process for churches and non-profits – did you do it right, the governance of a church or non-profit, tax exemption, employment law, technology & digital security, financial policies, benefits and related issues, liability and lawsuits, insurance, intellectual property, general campus operations, sexual harassment, and mergers.

This seminar is designed for church senior pastors, associate pastors, board members, lay leaders, elders, deacons, church staff members, and church volunteers. Board members, founders, executive directors, office managers, staff and volunteers for religious non-profits would also benefit.

Cost for the seminar is $40 and includes breakfast, lunch, and workbook. To register, visit www.ngu.edu/church-and-nonprofit-leadership-pd-events.