Education

College Students: Do You Want to Make a Difference for God, Family, and Country?

Are you a college-age young person wanting to get involved in politics but don’t know where to begin? If so, I’d like to tell you about an amazing opportunity you could have to work side-by-side with our Eagle staff in Washington, D.C. or Saint Louis.

Application to the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles internship program is open to all college students with a passion for seeing conservative principles enacted in public policy and educating Americans on the rich history of the conservative movement. We also accept post-graduate applications and certain high school applications based on merit.

We know that different universities have different schedules, so we try to work with our intern applicants to find a start and end date that would work best for them. We also do our best to work with interns to satisfy requirements from their school so they can obtain course credit for their time interning with us.

Of course, an internship with Phyllis Schlafly Eagles is an experience far beyond what you could get from a classroom. Our interns work hard every day to lobby, network, write, promote, and plan right alongside our professional staff. They enjoy the benefits of a monthly stipend for living expenses and an all-expenses-paid trip to our annual Phyllis Schlafly Collegians conference in June.

Make no mistake, our interns don’t do what they do for the perks. We work them hard and hold them to high standards. Our interns do what they do because they want to make a difference and we want to help them do it.

If you want to make a difference in America for God, Family, and Country, please go to PhyllisSchlafly.com/Internships today to find out more and submit your application. If you have any questions, you can call our office at 314-721-1213 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Openings for this summer are limited, so be sure to submit your application early.