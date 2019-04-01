Education

Washington Center Investigators

Washington Center students Kaylen, Taneda, and Faith display their class plant growth chart for an Adapted Environmental Science class project.

During the last three weeks, Washington Center students have been investigating rates of growth for different plants during Adapted Environmental Science. First, the students were offered a choice of the type of seed to grow (corn, pinto bean, pea, radish, or sunflower). The students reviewed plant needs while they each planted their own seed. During week one, the students observed their "germinated" seed and reviewed the vocabulary word "germination." The plant growth was measured at week one (orange), two (yellow), and three (red) and then graphed for each class. The students were required to glue the color-coded rectangles above their pictures while counting. The classes discussed most and least using the data in the graphs. During week three, the students observed the plant parts and saw how the roots need room to grow. The record for the longest plant was a 22" pea plant! The students also learned that sometimes seeds do not grow. Finally, the seeds were transferred to the garden or greenhouse for continued growth.