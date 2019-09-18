Education

Materials Review Committee Members Needed

Greenville County Schools needs members of the community to serve on the Elementary, Middle and High School Materials Review Committee. The committees are responsible for handling complaints from the public concerning the appropriateness of instructional materials. The deadline for submitting letters of interest is Friday, November 1, 2019.

Vacancies are open for three parents with children enrolled in Greenville County elementary schools, four GCS elementary school teachers from different grade levels, one GCS elementary school media specialist, one clergyman and two non-employees of the school district.

At the middle school level, vacancies are for three parents with children enrolled in Greenville County middle schools, three GCS district middle school teachers from different subject areas, one GCS middle school media specialist, one clergyman, and two non-employees of the school district.

At the high school level, vacancies are for three parents with children enrolled in Greenville County high schools, three GCS high school teachers from different subject areas, one GCS high school media specialist, one clergyman, and two non-employees of the school district.

Committee members serve three-year terms. Vacancies are filled by the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees. Any citizen living in the areas served by The School District of Greenville County who meets eligibility requirements may apply.

Persons wishing to apply for the Elementary, Middle or High Materials Review Committees may apply online.

Click HERE to fill out form.