Ken Ham to Speak at STAND Conference

Ken Ham, founder and CEO of Answers in Genesis (parent company of the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter), will be the keynote speaker at Bob Jones University’s STAND Conference, an event for teens and their families, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. Ham, one of the foremost experts on the Genesis account of creation, will present the case for a biblical and scientific view of Creation.

“We are pleased to have Ken Ham return to campus. His ability to explain complex topics in an easy to understand way makes him a much sought after speaker,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “In an age of relativism, it is vitally important for young people to have a firm grasp of foundational truths. We invite the community to attend this informative and enlightening event.”

In addition to three sessions presented by Ham, attendees will have the option to attend a University chapel service, a Q & A discussion with BJU President Steve Pettit and Ken Ham about trends in Christian higher education, afternoon workshops on a variety of topics or an interactive student activity.

Workshop offerings include “Beauty Matters” (Ms. DonnaLynn Hess), “Tips and Suggestions for Practical Application in the Home School Setting” (Dr. Greg Stiekes), “The Learning Leader: An Educator’s Intentional Journey to Positively Impact Student Achievement” (Dr. Brian Carruthers), “Student Leadership Activity” (Dr. Matthew Weathers), and “An Engineer Looks At Creation” (Dr. Bill Lovegrove).

A wide selection of Answers in Genesis materials will be available for purchase in the lobby of Rodeheaver Auditorium which will be open from 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The one-day event is free and open to the public. Information about registration, overnight accommodations (grades 9-12) and dining options may be found at www.stand.bju.edu.