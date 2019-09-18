Education

BJU to Commemorate 9/11

On the eighteenth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bob Jones University commemorated the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, with a display of American flags at the front of campus.

In addition, a replica of the World Trade Center Cross, one of the most recognizable symbols found in the wreckage of Ground Zero, was featured at the Wade Hampton entrance. The original steel girder, a 17-foot long crossbeam, became a source of hope to many in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. It is currently on display in the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

“It is important to keep the tragic events of 9/11 fresh in our memories. The field of American flags on front campus is a solemn reminder of the fallen, the brave first responders, and the lives that were irrevocably changed on that fateful day,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.

BJU students placed the flags near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. Each flag represented one of the 2,977 victims—from 115 countries—who perished in the 2001 terrorist attacks. The students began assembling the display Thursday, Sept. 5, and it remained in place through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 12.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, through Friday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 9, through Thursday, Sept. 12, the public was invited to view a piece of steel girder from the North Tower of the World Trade Center in the lobby of the Welcome Center, located near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance to the campus. The lobby was open each weekday from 7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.