Bob Jones University Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

In its 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities, the sixth Best Value Regional University in the South, the seventh top performer in Social Mobility among Regional Universities in the South, and having the fifth lowest debt load for its graduates among Regional Universities in the South.

“These rankings underscore the value and affordability of a BJU education,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “BJU’s strong rankings reflect the high caliber of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni. We’re proud of them, and we remain committed to providing an outstanding Christian liberal arts education that’s affordable and prepares graduates for success professionally and personally.”

The Best Value ranking is a measure of both academic quality and cost. New in the ranking categories this year, Social Mobility recognizes graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants.

Among the Best Regional Universities in the South rankings, six private Christian colleges in South Carolina were ranked including BJU, Columbia International University, Anderson University, North Greenville University, Charleston Southern University and Southern Wesleyan University.

Five South Carolina universities were ranked in the top 20 Best Value Regional Universities in the South including Coastal Carolina University (2), The Citadel (3), BJU (6), Converse College (8) and Columbia International University (12).

