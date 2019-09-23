Education

Bob Jones University Announces 2019-2020 Concert, Opera and Drama Series

GREENVILLE, SC – Bob Jones University recently announced the schedule for the University’s 2019-2020 Concert, Opera and Drama Series. The series will once again bring world-renowned artists to Greenville.

The 2019-2020 BJU Concert, Opera and Drama Series includes:

Panosian and the Providence of His Story – Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

The BJU Homecoming Concert will highlight the book Panosian and the Providence of His Story: Remembering the Armenian Genocide (1915-1920) and celebrate the life of BJU’s beloved history professor Dr. Edward Panosian. The event will feature Armenian singer-songwriter Mariam Matossian accompanied by the BJU Symphony Orchestra conducted by Dr. Michael Moore. The dramatic production will be performed under the direction of Dr. Paul Radford. Tickets are $17 for children (6-12) and $19 for adults.

-------------------------

Great Expectations – Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

The BJU Classic Players present this adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Victorian novel Great Expectations, the rags-to-riches story of an orphan boy who inherits a mysterious fortune. Ticket prices range from $38 to $47.

-------------------------

National Dance Company of Siberia – Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

The Krasnoyarsk National Dance Company of Siberia combines the beauty of dance with the unique culture, costume and music of the peoples of Siberia. Ticket prices range from $38 to $47.

-------------------------

Handel’s Messiah – Dec. 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

Join the University’s Symphony Orchestra and combined choirs as we celebrate the Christmas season with Handel’s Messiah. “Hallelujah; for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth. The kingdom of this world is become the kingdom of our Lord, and of His Christ; and He shall reign for ever and ever, King of Kings and Lord of Lords.” Dr. Michael Moore will serve as director. Tickets are $17 for children (6-12) and $19 for adults.

-------------------------

Pirates of Penzance – Feb. 4, 6 at 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

This New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players production is your chance to get carried away by pirates. Join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British, frolicsome Victorian maidens, and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a romp over the rocky coast of Cornwall. This exuberant musical theater masterpiece directed and conducted by Albert Bergeret is performed in its original format. The rich sounds of full orchestra, chorus, and legitimate vocal soloists resonate with classic elegance with power while the company’s vibrancy, energy and sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting. Ticket prices range from $38 to $47.

-------------------------

Canadian Brass – Mar. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

Composed of Canada’s finest brass players, the Canadian Brass is an ensemble whose expanded instrumentation provides a broad palette of colors for works written for brass as well as fresh arrangements of classic literature. Celebrating their 50th year the Canadian Brass is an unmatchable experience! Ticket prices range from $38 to $47.

-------------------------

Living Gallery: “A New Creation” – April 9, 10 at 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; April 11 at 2, 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

A boldly unique, dramatic presentation of sacred masterworks of art depicting Christ’s ministry and passion. See these great paintings “come alive” in life-size re-creations on the Rodeheaver stage as choirs, instrumentalists, and costumed actors re-create scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth. Tickets are $17 for children (6-12) and $19 for adults.

-------------------------

All performances are open to the public. Season tickets are available now. Tickets for individual performances are available for purchase online or by phone at (864) 770-1372 from 12 to 5 p.m. on weekdays at the Programs and Productions Box Office in Rodeheaver Lobby.