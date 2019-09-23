Education

NGU MasterSummit Professional Development Workshop Announced

Dr. Rick Martinez to lead “Innovative Thinking in a Dynamic Market” seminar at North Greenville University’s Tim Brashier Campus on Oct. 2.

Tigerville, SC - The North Greenville University (NGU) Tim Brashier Campus in Greer announces its MasterSummit professional development workshop titled “Innovative Thinking in a Dynamic Market.” The seminar will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. until noon and will feature Dr. Rick Martinez, associate dean of undergraduate business programs and distinguished professor of management in the College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Creating a culture of innovation can lead to more efficient work processes and increase productivity and performance. At this workshop, we will explore the critical importance of becoming innovative and entrepreneurial in our thoughts and actions, how to move seamlessly between adding value and creating value, how to harness the differences between invention, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and how each of us can apply these insights to our jobs, careers, and organizations

Before coming to NGU this year, Martinez served in numerous faculty and administrative roles at Baylor University, Houston Baptist University, Oklahoma Baptist University, and as assistant vice president for academic affairs at Charleston Southern University. Before embarking on his academic career, Martinez spent six years in the U.S. Navy operating nuclear power plants on surface ships.

You will not want to miss the opportunity to hear from this experienced practitioner. Cost is $49 and includes breakfast. For more information, visit https://www.ngu.edu/leadership-and-professional-development or register today at Eventzilla.