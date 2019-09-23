Education

SWBTS President Greenway named NGU Founders Day Keynote

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Dr. Adam W. Greenway will be the keynote speaker for NGU’s Founders Day chapel service on Wed., Sept. 25.

Tigerville, SC - The North Greenville University community will celebrate its heritage with students, faculty, and staff at the 127th anniversary of the university’s founding.

Dr. Adam W. Greenway, president, and professor of evangelism and apologetics at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will be the keynote speaker for the Founders Day chapel service on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. on the Tigerville Campus.

A native of Frostproof, FL, Greenway is a 1998 graduate of Samford University who earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Seminary in 2002. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in Evangelism and Apologetics from Southern Seminary in 2007. In 2016, Greenway completed a Master of Nonprofit Administration degree at the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

He is widely known in Southern Baptist circles as a committed evangelist, serious scholar, and proven administrator. He has co-edited two books —“The Great Commission Resurgence: Fulfilling God’s Mandate in Our Time” and “Evangelicals Engaging Emergent: A Discussion of the Emergent Church Movement” — and has contributed to several others.

Before being elected president of Southwestern, Greenway served as dean of the Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism, and Ministry at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Under his leadership, the Billy Graham School experienced record enrollment.

As a leader in the Southern Baptist Convention, Greenway has a long history of service. At age 34, he was elected chairman of LifeWay Christian Resources’ Board of Trustees, becoming the youngest trustee chairman in LifeWay’s history. He has also served as an assistant parliamentarian for the Southern Baptist Convention since 2016, vice-chairman of the 2017 SBC Committee on Nominations, and is the current chairman of the SBC Committee on Order of Business.

As a student on Seminary Hill, Greenway met his wife, Carla. They have been married since 2003 and have two children, Wade and Caroline.

The Founders Day chapel service may be viewed online or on the NGU Chapel Facebook page.