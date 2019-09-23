Education

Bob Jones University Hosts Washington Center Challenge Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Bob Jones University, in conjunction with Greenville County Recreation Department, is hosting the annual Washington Center Challenge Day (WCCD) Friday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the BJU campus.

“We look forward to partnering with all the community organizations involved in making this day special for the Washington Center students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Our student body enjoys helping the athletes have a great time making memories as they complete their activities and have fun in the carnival area.”

This Special Olympics event is the culmination of an 8-week period called the Motor Activities Training Program (MATP). Over 100 athletes from Washington Center School will come to the Davis Field House to perform a physical activity they have learned and practiced at school.

The opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. and will feature the Parade of Athletes, the Special Olympics Oath and the Lighting of the Flame of Hope. Geoff Hart, morning news anchor for WYFF News 4, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Dr. Gary Weier, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at BJU, will welcome the Washington Center athletes, their families, faculty and staff and open the event in prayer.

The event will also feature an “Olympic Town” with carnival games and prizes as well as a music tent and face-painting tent in which BJU students will entertain and engage the athletes.

The BJU School of Education has partnered with Greenville Rec for 27 years in sponsoring this event. Over 400 BJU students majoring in education, communication disorders, exercise science and sports management, as well as BJU Bruins student-athletes, will assist the WCCD athletes during the event.