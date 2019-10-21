Education

Dr. Warren Cook Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

The South Carolina chapter of the American Choral Directors Association (SCACDA) presented Dr. Warren Cook, director of choral activities at Bob Jones University, with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fall Conference held at Charleston Southern University on Oct. 11.

Cook earned both his BS in music education and MA in sacred music from BJU. He earned a DMA in music performance - choral conducting from the University of South Carolina.

Cook has served on the BJU music faculty for 35 years. For 30 years, he has conducted the University’s premier choir, University Chorale, along with several other student choral groups. His choirs have sung around the world, from South Korea to the ACDA National Convention to Orchestra Hall in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to leading the University’s choral program, he directs the highly acclaimed, award-winning community chorus Rivertree Singers which won the grand prize at the 2017 Oxford University Press Advent Competition adjudicated by noted English composer and conductor John Rutter.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is “presented each year by the South Carolina chapter of the ACDA to a choral director working in South Carolina who has made a significant impact on the field of choral music in South Carolina over the course of their career.”

“We are so grateful to see Dr. Cook receive this well-deserved honor. He is highly respected among his peers and dearly loved by all who’ve had the privilege of singing under his direction,” said Dr. Michael Moore, BJU Division of Music chair. “His contribution to the world of choral artistry has been recognized at the state, regional, national and international levels.”

The South Carolina chapter of the ACDA is a state association of the American Choral Directors Association. Representing one million singers, the ACDA is a “nonprofit, professional association of choral conductors that exists to inspire excellence in choral music through education, performance, composition and advocacy.”