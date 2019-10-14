Education

Pruitt to Lead Inaugural ‘Christian Business Leader’s Series’ Session

North Greenville University’s (NGU) College of Business and Entrepreneurship (COBE) will host the first session in their inaugural Christian Business Leader’s Series at Greer City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Bob Pruitt, senior counsel and corporate affairs director for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and Chris Patton, global CEO for His Way at Work, will present in “Business as Ministry: Truth or Fiction.”

NGU’s COBE seeks to become lifelong partners in business education, development, and creativity with its critical stakeholders, including students, alumni, families, businesses, and communities.

“We want to be the premier educational institution incorporating eternal, biblically-sound principles into the ever-changing business arena,” says Assistant Provost for Academic Outreach and Director of Professional Programs Dr. Jill R. Rayburn. “We also want to be the best Kingdom-oriented business education partner to business leaders in our region.”

Pruitt says as Jesus deployed His Disciples to share the Good News, He instructed them to take risks and yet be shrewd.

“Being shrewd today includes knowing how to legally share your faith in the workplace,” Pruitt said. “In addition to providing relevant legal and legislative updates, the session will separate fact from fiction with issues including sharing the Gospel with employees, providing them with religious information and holding prayer meetings and Bible studies.”

Before ADF, Pruitt operated a business and commercial law practice in Texas. He also served as president, general counsel and board member for CalTex, a national manufacturer in the automotive aftermarket sector. Before CalTex, he was senior counsel for Gulf States Toyota, Inc., an independent distributor of Toyota vehicles. Pruitt began his legal career as a civil litigator in Houston.

He graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and earned a J.D. from South Texas College of Law in Houston, where he was a member of two national championship moot court teams. Throughout his professional career, he has actively served his church and community.

Patton is CEO of His Way at Work, a not-for-profit workplace ministry dedicated to inspiring and empowering Christian business owners to transform their workplaces with God’s love. He spent the previous 25 years working as part of the third generation of a 55-year-old family automotive business, a multi-dealership group operating in LaGrange, GA. For the majority of that time, he served as president/CEO, leading his family’s effort to operate this business from an eternal perspective.

Passionate about sharing his experience in this effort, Patton has also reached countless business owners and leaders in the U.S. and internationally through his blog, ChristianFaithAtWork.com. He has developed self-help resources, written books, and acted as a mentor to other business leaders.

Greer City Hall is located at 301 E. Poinsett Street in Greer. For more information and to register, visit NGU.edu/businessleaders.