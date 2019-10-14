Education

BJU Classic Players Present Great Expectations

The Bob Jones University Classic Players will present Great Expectations Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium. This adaption of Charles Dicken’s Victorian era novel follows the rags to riches story of an orphan boy who inherits a mysterious fortune.

“The BJU Classic Players is pleased to present the well-loved Charles Dickens classic, Great Expectations. Since its founding in 1929, the Classic Players has featured BJU students as cast members in these large-scale productions,” says Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the School of Fine Arts and Communication. “We are very grateful that they can be part of the cast as they unfold the story on the stage of our 2,600-seat Rodeheaver Auditorium.”

The popular tale follows the story of an orphan boy named Pip who is suddenly sponsored by an anonymous benefactor. His love for a childhood friend, Estella, leads him to abandon his old friends and move to the city to become worthy of her hand. Through a series of events, Pip comes to realize who his true friends are and learns valuable life lessons.

Directed by Ron Pyle, the 25-member cast includes BJU staff and students. This is the third time that BJU has mounted this production (2000, 2009, 2019).

Ticket prices range from $38-$47 for adults. Tickets are available at Programs and Productions Monday-Friday, 12–5 p.m. or by calling (864) 770-1372.