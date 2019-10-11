Education

BJU to Host Fourth Annual U.Day

Bob Jones University invites families in the Upstate to the fourth annual U.Day Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on east front BJU campus.

“Each year, our faculty and staff add more attractions and activities to this fun event for the whole family,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We appreciate the support of our community partners who collaborate with us to make this event a reality.”

U.Day, short for University Day, features a fun, educational street fair including dozens of interactive booths sponsored by a variety of BJU’s academic programs as well as the Center for Global Opportunities, Center for Leadership Development, the Museum & Gallery and Answers in Genesis. A number of local representatives will be present as well, including a Greenville County ambulance, firetruck, police car, interactive ROTC Extreme Truck and the Wunderbus, a mobile picture booth van.

Families can enjoy bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, a pitching competition, a golf challenge and several hands-on activities, including cupcake decorating, designed for all age groups. The event will feature live music and food from a variety of local vendors.

During the street fair, the Columbia Marionette Theatre will present two showings of The Tortoise and the Hare at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Stratton Hall. Artios Academies of Greenville will present Peter Pan in Rodeheaver Auditorium at 2 p.m.

In addition, free youth sports clinics will be available throughout the day including a soccer clinic (ages 2nd grade and above) from 9 -10 a.m. in Alumni Stadium, a volleyball clinic (ages junior high and above) from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m., and a basketball clinic (ages 2nd grade and above) from 12:45 – 2 p.m. in the Davis Field House.

Admission to U.Day is free and open to the public. For the full event schedule and tickets to the performances, visit homecoming.bju.edu.