BJU Students Honored at Carolinas Communication Association Conference

Beth Ann Labadorf and Tina Lacock

Five students in the communication program at Bob Jones University presented academic papers at the Carolinas Communication Association Conference (CCA) held at the University of South Carolina Beaufort-Hilton Head Island in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Sept. 27-28. Additionally, BJU faculty members Dr. Charlotte Burke and Dr. Mary Mendoza participated in Great Ideas for Teaching Students in the Carolinas (GIFTS) panel discussions at the conference.

Prior to the convention, students from the region submitted papers for consideration in the CCA’s competitive, blind review process. The conference theme was sustainability and students were encouraged to craft submissions based on this topic.

Tina Lacock was chosen as the 2019 recipient of the Mary E. Jarrard Graduate Student Paper Award for Excellence in Student Scholarship. The Mary E. Jarrard Prize is awarded annually to the outstanding undergraduate and graduate student paper submitted to the convention.

Beth Ann Labadorf, a 2019 MA in communication graduate, had her work, “Bilingual Language Accommodation: A Qualitative Study,” published as a Spotlight on Debut Scholarship in the 2019 Carolinas Communication Annual, the peer-reviewed journal published by the CCA.

“The Department of Communication Studies is pleased to announce these two honors presented by the Carolinas Communication Association, an organization promoting the study of communication in the Carolinas and across the region,” said Dr. Charlotte Burke, BJU Division of Communication faculty.

Tina Lacock of Greenville, South Carolina (“Training with Flexibility: An Exploration of Trainer-Client Relationships Through the Lens of Relational Dialectics”) and Kathy Klochko of Inman, South Carolina (“Being in America but Not American: Examining the Life of Second-Generation Slavic Females”) presented on the Graduate Top Papers Panel.

Four students––Troy Renaux of Hampton, Virginia (An Analysis of Aaron Stark’s TED Talk: “I Was Almost a School Shooter” According to the Theory of Dramatism), Daniel Hamersky of Taylors, South Carolina (“Managing the Message: Agenda Setting during the Reporting of Boeing's 737 Max Crisis”), Tina Lacock of Greenville, South Carolina (“Losing Gold: Organizational Image Repair in Sponsor-Athlete Related Crisis”), and Beth Ann Labadorf of Warrensville Heights, Ohio (“Does Everyone Speak English?: An Application of Communication Accommodation Theory to Bilingual Individuals”)–– participated in Competitive Paper Panels.

Founded in 1981, the CCA provides a forum for students and teachers involved in communications studies to share ideas and network with colleagues from other institutions through annual conferences and various publications.