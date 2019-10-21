Education

BJU Partners with The Blood Connection to Host Blood Drive

Bob Jones University will host its semi-annual Blood Connection Drive beginning today through Friday, Oct. 25, from noon until 7 p.m. with the exception of Wednesday. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Blood Connection will be on campus from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Blood Connection buses will be located adjacent to the Alumni Building near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.

“Donating blood is vitally important since donations are used for a wide range of circumstances. Patients undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during an accident often rely on donated blood to save their lives,” said Sarah Rumpf, a junior communication major from Billerica, Massachusetts, who serves as communication director for BJU’s Community Service Council. “Students who choose to donate have the potential to save lives.”

The Blood Connection will be taking donation appointments. Donors who sign up for an appointment are given priority; however, setting up an appointment is not required. Each donor will also receive a $20 Wal-Mart gift card.

Students, alumni and members of the public interested in donating blood are encouraged to eat iron-rich foods (i.e. meats, spinach, and broccoli), drink plenty of water, and eat a good meal the day they are donating.