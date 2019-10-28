Education

Bob Jones University Welcomes C-SPAN Bus to Campus

Bob Jones University welcomes the C-SPAN Bus, a high-tech, interactive, 45-foot customized motor coach, to campus Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 9 - 11 a.m. as part of C-SPAN’s ongoing effort to showcase their public affairs programming resources. The bus will be parked in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium on front campus.

C-SPAN welcomes students, faculty, community members, and elected officials to visit the bus and engage in interactive demonstrations of C-SPAN’s various programs. In addition, C-SPAN will gather brief interviews from visitors who wish to discuss the issues they believe should be addressed in the 2020 presidential campaign. Responses will be compiled into a presentation aired at a later date on the network.

The bus includes resources such as access to an exclusive interactive experience available on 11 large-screen tablets featuring C-SPAN programming and various political and educational resources; a smart TV and classroom area for conversations with students and teachers; a high-definition TV production studio for taped and live programming; a 360-degree video station featuring C-SPAN’s coverage of high-profile events and behind-the-scenes tours of U.S. landmarks; and a D.C.-themed selfie station where visitors can share their C-SPAN Bus experience through social media.

Additionally, C-SPAN representatives will talk with college students about internship opportunities available with the network.

Since 1993, the C-SPAN Bus has traveled the country introducing visitors to the educational resources they have to offer. Over 1.5 million visitors have explored the traveling exhibit.