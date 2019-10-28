Education

BJU Statement on Missing Student Hikers

The following statement was released by Bob Jones University regarding two students who are currently lost in the Jones Gap area. The statement may be attributed to BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page:

“Bob Jones University was notified late last night that two University students who went hiking yesterday in the Jones Gap area have not returned and are considered missing. Parents of both students have been notified. Authorities are searching the area. Our thoughts and prayers are with these students and we trust they will be located safely and quickly.”