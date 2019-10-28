Education

GLA Earns Student Performance Awards from South Carolina Department of Education

Pictured above are GLA’s Program Managers, Program Director, and Executive Director with their SC Office of Adult Education awards. Back row, L to R: Program Manager Caroline Bishop, Program Manager Harriet Withers, ESL Lead Heidy Arroyave, College and Career Readiness Counselor Susan Looper, ABE and Digital Literacy Lead Michelle Irby. Front row, L to R: Data Manager Jennifer Machuca, Program Director Elizabeth Roser, Executive Director John Jaraczewski, and Program Manager Benedicte Eades.

Greenville Literacy Association has earned three awards from the South Carolina Department of Education Office of Adult Education in recognition of meeting or exceeding student performance measures during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The awards were presented to GLA during the annual Celebrating Our Success Awards Luncheon held in Columbia, South Carolina on October 18, 2019. This is the first time GLA has earned such awards from the South Carolina Office of Adult Education. Both our English as a Second Language (ESL) and Adult Basic Education (ABE) programs received an award, with the third award presented for overall achievement levels in all programs.

“It’s a credit to our dedicated staff and volunteer tutors,” says Director of Programs Elizabeth Roser. “The work of adult education takes special talent and focus. Without their total commitment to our programs, these outcomes and the resulting acknowledgement would not be possible.”

GLA works with the South Carolina Office of Adult Education to develop and measure programs and student progress. As an independent non-profit adult education provider, GLA is proud to partner with the State of South Carolina Department of Education to align our program with state and national standards to ensure a comprehensive and rigorous educational experience.

GLA salutes our students for their dedication to the learning experiences offered at GLA. Many of the students whose efforts have generated such exceptional results are on a pathway toward or have transitioned to college and career success, such as Rafael Hernandez. Rafael completed his GED in 2018 and is currently enrolled in college pursuing a bachelor’s degree - all while working part-time and interning at GLA. Learn more about Rafael’s amazing path to success here .

About GLA : Greenville Literacy Association has served Greenville County for over 54 years. GLA is the largest community-based adult literacy program in South Carolina and is one of the most highly developed in the nation. GLA recruits and trains community volunteers to provide instruction for adults who need help with basic education, GED studies, WIN test preparation, and English as a Second Language (ESL). The organization operates fully-equipped and staffed learning centers across Greenville County and assists church and neighborhood literacy programs near these centers. For more information, call 864-467-3456 or visit the GLA website at www.greenvilleliteracy.org .