Education

UPDATE: BJU Student Hikers Found

The following statement was released by Bob Jones University regarding two students who were lost in the Jones Gap area. The statement may be attributed to BJU Chief of Staff Randy Page:

“We are thankful that the two students who were missing in the Jones Gap area have been found and are in good health. Bob Jones University deeply appreciates the incredible response from law enforcement and the search teams from North and South Carolina that assisted in the search for these students.”