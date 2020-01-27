Education

BJU Partners with The Blood Connection

Bob Jones University will host its semi-annual Blood Connection Drive beginning today through Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. each day. Blood Connection buses will be located adjacent to the Alumni Building near the Wade Hampton Boulevard entrance.

“Donating blood is critically important since donations are used in a wide range of circumstances,” says Sarah Rumpf, a junior communication major from Billerica, Massachusetts, and serves as BJU’s community service council director. “Patients undergoing treatment for injuries suffered during an accident often rely on donations to save their lives. Students who choose to donate blood have the potential to help others in their time of need.”

The Blood Connection will be taking donation appointments. Donors who sign up for an appointment are given priority; however, setting up an appointment is not required. The Blood Connection, which serves several South Carolina and North Carolina counties including the Upstate, has an online survey and consent form that can be completed before the visit. Each donor will receive a $20 Visa gift card.

Students, alumni and members of the public interested in donating blood are encouraged to eat iron-rich foods (i.e. meats, spinach, and broccoli), properly hydrate, and eat a good meal prior to participation. On average, a donation can save three lives.