Education

NGU Online General Studies Degree Recognized by National Report

North Greenville University ranks at No. 13 in Top 35 Best Online General Studies Degrees for 2020.

OnlineSchoolsReport.org (OSR), an online platform to provide students practical information about every online degree program available, has named North Greenville University’s (NGU) online general studies degree program to the No. 13 spot in its 35 Best Online General Studies Degrees for 2020.

NGU’s bachelor’s in general studies is a versatile degree option that gives students a broad academic foundation and prepares them for advanced work in a variety of fields. It’s an ideal choice for students who don’t have a particularly strong interest in any one academic area. As opposed to a specialist degree, a Bachelor in General Studies emphasizes a well-rounded education and has classes in all of the major areas of math, English, science, and art.

NGU General Studies Program Director Dr. Patricia Mercier says NGU offers online, on-campus, and virtual class sessions to provide working adults with the most enhanced learning environments.

“This gives our students a choice to shape their educational experience, fitting their life and learning style,” said Mercier. “In this flexible program, you can choose to complete your degree fully online, or take advantage of a blended learning environment to interact with your professor and peers face-to-face, online, or in a real-time virtual session weekly.”

Mercier says that NGU’s general studies majors will spend much of their time learning about communication, problem-solving, critical thinking, researching, multidisciplinary interaction, and oral and written communication. They will also learn analytical skills, critical thinking, and physical, social, and cultural understanding, as well as how to apply this knowledge in their career. By their senior year, they will have completed a senior research project, service project, or portfolio development.

“The online general studies degree will provide a strong education based on a biblical worldview that will prepare the student to become a transformational leader in a variety of careers,” said Mercier.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the median weekly earnings of those with a bachelor’s degree are about $1,173. Earnings are much higher than the median weekly earnings of those with only an associate degree, who earn about $836. Simply having any bachelor’s degree is worthwhile when looking at pure earnings regardless of career.

OSR uses three school-wide and three program-specific data points to calculate its rankings. Student satisfaction, admission rates, and the number of programs the school offers online are the school-wide data points. For program-specific, the median debt of graduates from that program, how many degrees offered within that program’s umbrella department, and what percentage of students at that school graduated from that department are considered.

For more information about NGU’s general studies program, visit NGU.edu/online-general-studies.