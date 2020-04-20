Education

Make Your Summer Count

Summer registration is now open at North Greenville University

North Greenville University to offer online summer classes in 12-week, eight-week, and five-week sessions.

Tigerville, SC (April 15, 2020) If you are committed to finishing your degree in four years, then summer sessions at North Greenville University are a smart choice for you. Summer is an excellent opportunity to select from a wide range of subjects to catch up, get ahead, improve your GPA, or maybe you withdrew from school and would like to pick up where you left off. And because all classes are online, you can still find time for your other summer activities. Summer registration is now open for all NGU sessions.

NGU will offer a 12-week session May 4 – July 24, an eight-week session May 18 – July 12, and a five-week session from June 22-July 24. Summer students will have access to highly qualified professors, exceptional student support services, and expanded course offerings in the Arts, Business, English, and Sciences. Current NGU students may access the summer course offerings on the Student Portal by selecting Advising and Registration. New students should visit www.ngu.edu/summer.

Students with a GPA of 3.0 or above may enroll in a maximum of four courses. Permission from the academic advisor and associate provost will be required to register for more than four courses. Students with a GPA below 3.0 may enroll in a maximum of two courses. Permission from the academic advisor and dean will be required to enroll in more than two courses.

Summer tuition and fees are $445 per credit hour, an $80 laboratory fee for all science courses, and a one-time registration fee of $30. Course materials are offered through Tree of Life Textbook Butler. NGU students should use their MyNGU log-in credentials to access the Textbook Butler service.

Summer housing applications will soon be available in the student portal as well as a meal plan. Availability of housing and other NGU related services are subject to change following ongoing developments with COVID-19 requirements.

Summer Pell Grant eligibility is available for those that qualify. Additionally, qualified residents of South Carolina who met their LIFE, HOPE, or Palmetto Fellows renewal requirements as of the end of the Spring 2020 semester may qualify for a summer disbursement of LIFE or Palmetto Fellows. Contact the This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. regarding potential aid eligibility for any of the programs listed above.

For any general questions about the summer term, visit www.ngu.edu/summer or contact the Office of Student Services at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .