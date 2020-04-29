Education

BJU Students Receive Honorable Mention at National Competition

Members of the Bob Jones University Advertising Principles and Practices class participated in the District 3 round of the National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC) hosted by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) on April 3.

The results were announced on April 9. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the competition was held virtually. The BJU team won Honorable Mention for Creative (the marketing deliverable executions for the campaign), a special recognition for their excellent work under the unique conditions present in this year’s competition.

The annual competition, which has district, semi-final and national levels, offers over 2,000 students the opportunity to create a strategic marketing campaign for a major client. Adobe Systems was the corporate client for this year’s competition. Participants devised a marketing plan, developed a concept and then pitched their proposal to judges who are advertising professionals. The case study given to teams was promotion of Adobe’s Experience Cloud for Advertising software solution.

Teams are comprised of students from the American Advertising Federation’s college chapters. The BJU pitch team—Andrew Clater of Easley, S.C., Jessica Teruel of Greenville, and Crimson Radin of Hartsville, S.C.— and creative team—Karl Tremper of Warren, Mich. and Crimson Radin, with assistance from Abby Marasigan of Greer, S.C. and Kelly Vervaet of Greenville— were named as honorable mention recipients.

Class members including Laura Bradley, Kate Jones and Abby Klass of Greenville; Ben Lewandowski of Taylors, S.C.; Samantha Pfeiffer of Allen Park, Mich.; Sarah Rumpf of Billerica, Mass.; and Sidney Seiber of Duncan, S.C. also participated in the event.

Other colleges competing included Appalachian State University, Clemson University, James Madison University, Liberty University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of South Carolina, the University of Virginia, Virginia Military Institute and Washington and Lee University.

“This class and competition is an excellent experience for the students. It is as real world as you can get. They create a complete advertising campaign from concept to completion,” said Kathryn Gamet, Journalism and Mass Communication Department faculty. “We are proud of their accomplishments this semester, especially with all the extra pressures they were facing.”

The University of Virginia advanced to the semi-finals. Only eight teams advance to nationals on June 5.