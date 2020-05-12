Education

Bob Jones University To Open For In-Person Fall Classes

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today that BJU will open for in-person classes in late August.

New students will arrive for residence hall move-in and orientation on Friday, August 21. Classes begin Wednesday, August 26.

“I am looking forward to welcoming students back this fall,” said Pettit. “We’ve greatly missed having students on campus since mid-March, and it will be an exciting time this August as we welcome our new and returning students and honor the Class of 2020.”

Pettit announced commencement activities for the Class of 2020 will be held Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29.

Traditional pre-commencement activities such as the nurses pinning, the criminal justice challenge coin ceremony and baccalaureate will be held Friday, August 28. Additionally, those receiving associate and baccalaureate degrees will have a celebration dinner with their classmates and parents on Friday night.

Commencement exercises will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. BJU is conferring 36 associate degrees, 536 baccalaureate degrees, 98 master’s degrees and five doctoral degrees. This year’s graduates will be mailed their diplomas in May.