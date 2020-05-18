Education

Bob Jones Academy Holds Graduation

In place of a traditional graduation ceremony, Bob Jones Academy held a drive-thru graduation Thursday, May 14, from 2 - 4 p.m. in front of the main Academy building. The unique sendoff was livestreamed on the school’s Facebook page.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic brought many changes to our usual end of the year activities, we wanted to celebrate this momentous day with our seniors and their families,” said Dr. Dan Nelson, BJA administrator. “The commencement parade will be a fond memory they treasure for years to come. We look forward to seeing how they will go out and impact the world for Christ.”

Taylor Moreno of Greer and Catherine Burris of Taylors were the valedictorian and salutatorian respectively.

Of the 101 graduates, 93 are planning to attend college in the fall, with 73 going on to Bob Jones University. Others plan to attend Anderson University, Clemson University, Evangelical Institute, Furman University, Greenville Technical College, Liberty University, Maranatha Baptist University, North Greenville University, the University of South Carolina and Word of Life Bible Institute.

Seven are entering the workforce directly.

Seniors hope to have a summer social event to be held in the BJA Quadrangle should social distancing restrictions be lifted.

Founded in 1927, Bob Jones Academy is an independent Christian school in Greenville, South Carolina, serving students in preschool through grade 12. This year marks the 92nd graduating class.

Bob Jones Academy Graduation Procession.