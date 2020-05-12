Education

NGU Honors Local Students for Excellence

North Greenville University’s 2020 Awards Day Chapel service planned for Monday, April 13, was canceled due to the observance of COVID-19 guidelines. The annual recognition honors students, faculty, and staff for excellence.

“We are blessed with some truly wonderful students at North Greenville. I couldn’t be prouder of these men and women for their accomplishments. They have worked hard in the classroom and lived well outside the classroom,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. “While I regret we could not recognize them in person at our annual Awards Day Chapel, I appreciate how kindly they have responded in recent days as we’ve reached out to them to tell them about these rewards. I know these men and women will continue to represent NGU well for many years to come.”

The following local students are recognized for excellence:

Excellence in Elementary Education

Ashley Nabors – Greenville, SC

Excellence in Early Childhood Education

Keri Gibson – Piedmont, SC

Excellence in Secondary Education ELA

Emily Steadman – Greer, SC

Excellence in Social Studies Education

Kaitlyn Amber Coleman – Greer, SC

Excellence in Spanish Education Award

Susan Plumblee – Taylors, SC

Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music

Gretta Maguire – Clemson, SC

Chelsea LaCourse – Greenville, SC

Theatre Student Leadership Award

Marlee Daniel – Travelers Rest, SC

The Mountain Laurel Editorial Excellence Award

Justin Oates – Travelers Rest, SC

Excellence in Hebrew

Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC

Excellence in Greek

Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC

The Veda B. Sprouse English Award

Justin Oates – Travelers Rest, SC

Spanish Academic Excellence

Isabella Wilbur – Greer, SC

American Sign Language Academic Excellence

Carleigh McConnell – Marietta, SC

Excellence in Political Science

Chase Borgman – Cleveland, SC

Outstanding Broadcast Media Student of the Year

Connor Boulet – Taylors, SC

Outstanding Media Ministry Student of the Year

Tiffany Foster – Pelzer, SC

Excellence in Biology

Megan Brelynne Martin – Taylors, SC

Excellence in Psychology

Carrie McWhorter – Easley, SC

Health Science Exceptional Senior

Kailyn Horn – Taylors, SC

Austin Dixon – Simpsonville, SC

Excellence in Mathematics

Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC

Female Scholar Athlete 2019-2020

Jadyn Slaughter – Anderson, SC

Outstanding Male Resident

Samuel Lawson – Liberty, SC

Outstanding Female Resident Assistant

Lauren Hawthorne – Belton, SC

American Legion Citizenship Award

Kaleb Collom – Simpsonville, SC