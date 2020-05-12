NGU Honors Local Students for Excellence

North Greenville University’s 2020 Awards Day Chapel service planned for Monday, April 13, was canceled due to the observance of COVID-19 guidelines. The annual recognition honors students, faculty, and staff for excellence.
“We are blessed with some truly wonderful students at North Greenville. I couldn’t be prouder of these men and women for their accomplishments. They have worked hard in the classroom and lived well outside the classroom,” said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. “While I regret we could not recognize them in person at our annual Awards Day Chapel, I appreciate how kindly they have responded in recent days as we’ve reached out to them to tell them about these rewards. I know these men and women will continue to represent NGU well for many years to come.”
The following local students are recognized for excellence:
Excellence in Elementary Education
Ashley Nabors – Greenville, SC
Excellence in Early Childhood Education
Keri Gibson – Piedmont, SC
Excellence in Secondary Education ELA
Emily Steadman – Greer, SC
Excellence in Social Studies Education
Kaitlyn Amber Coleman – Greer, SC
Excellence in Spanish Education Award
Susan Plumblee – Taylors, SC
Cline School of Music Outstanding Senior in Music
Gretta Maguire – Clemson, SC
Chelsea LaCourse – Greenville, SC
Theatre Student Leadership Award
Marlee Daniel – Travelers Rest, SC
The Mountain Laurel Editorial Excellence Award
Justin Oates – Travelers Rest, SC
Excellence in Hebrew
Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC
Excellence in Greek
Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC
The Veda B. Sprouse English Award
Justin Oates – Travelers Rest, SC
Spanish Academic Excellence
Isabella Wilbur – Greer, SC
American Sign Language Academic Excellence
Carleigh McConnell – Marietta, SC
Excellence in Political Science
Chase Borgman – Cleveland, SC
Outstanding Broadcast Media Student of the Year
Connor Boulet – Taylors, SC
Outstanding Media Ministry Student of the Year
Tiffany Foster – Pelzer, SC
Excellence in Biology
Megan Brelynne Martin – Taylors, SC
Excellence in Psychology
Carrie McWhorter – Easley, SC
Health Science Exceptional Senior
Kailyn Horn – Taylors, SC
Austin Dixon – Simpsonville, SC
Excellence in Mathematics
Nicolas Garzone – Travelers Rest, SC
Female Scholar Athlete 2019-2020
Jadyn Slaughter – Anderson, SC
Outstanding Male Resident
Samuel Lawson – Liberty, SC
Outstanding Female Resident Assistant
Lauren Hawthorne – Belton, SC
American Legion Citizenship Award
Kaleb Collom – Simpsonville, SC
