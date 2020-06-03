Education

NGU To Open Tigerville and Greer Campuses for Fall 2020

North Greenville University confirmed today that it will open its Tigerville and Greer campuses for in-person instruction beginning on August 20, 2020.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We will overcome these challenging days together as the North Greenville family. Every necessary precaution will be put in place to ensure the safest educational experience is available to the students we serve.”

The university’s preparations for the fall semester include two primary focuses: wellness and enhancements to the student experience.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, a new wellness center has been launched, which will include an on-campus health clinic staffed professionally and enhanced mental health services through the university’s Office of Counseling Services.

Throughout the summer, deep cleaning of all facilities will be performed by the Budd Group, a national leader in sanitization and janitorial services, along with the university’s Campus Enhancement Services.

Additionally, an exciting new initiative, NGUcares, has been developed. This program assigns each NGU student to a personal NGUcares partner, who will stay in touch with the student throughout the summer and into the start of the fall academic term.

Mark Autry, a member of the incoming Class of 2024 from Virginia, is excited to be headed to NGU this fall.

“I chose NGU because I wanted to go to a school with a great Christian atmosphere. I’m super excited to meet new friends, play with the volleyball team, and start my major,” said Autry.

Autry plans to major in Biology to prepare for medical school.

To protect students, faculty, and staff, NGU will continue with its health and safety protocols, including increased sanitization, appropriate student density in classrooms and the dining hall, flexible study options, and healthcare support provided in partnership with the medical community. University officials continue to monitor local, state, and federal guidelines carefully and will update the NGU community as additional information becomes available.

“Throughout the upcoming summer and academic year, University officials will continue to exercise diligence and responsiveness in determining what steps they need to take to protect all students, faculty, and staff, especially high-risk populations,” said Fant. “We will have the ability to put unique precautions in place.”

For the first time in over a decade, NGU will not host national summer camps sponsored by Lifeway’s Fuge program, which has created an opportunity for widespread facilities improvements that will directly enhance residential student experiences. NGU is known for its commitment to cultivating authentic, transformational relationships within its community, and these changes will underscore this commitment.

Several dorms will be refurbished, both in rooms and lounges, a number of classrooms will receive significant upgrades in technology and furnishings, and the university’s wireless network services will be upgraded substantially.

Because of the generosity of a major donor, the university will complete renovations to historic Neves Academic Hall, transforming it into a cutting edge student-focused service center. This remodeled space will house the Student Services department, which includes Academic Records, Student Accounts, Financial Aid, and NGUcentral in one central location. Additionally, the Ward Campus Bookstore and Tigerville General Store will be redesigned for superior experiences, including new gathering spaces.

“Our desire as a university is to be a resource and encouragement to students throughout their time at NGU,” said Dr. Fant. “We hope these improvements will be a tangible example of our commitment to serving our students well. The spring disruption of in-person classes has underscored how much our university values its relationships, and all of these improvements are rooted in our desire to equip transformational leaders for church and society.”

For more information about NGU and its nationally recognized academic programs, visit NGU.edu.