Bob Jones University Announces Health Safety Protocols

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today health and safety protocols for the opening of the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We are committed to providing in-person classes to our student body in a way that promotes safety and health for both the University and greater Greenville communities,” said Pettit. “BJU is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide appropriate and up-to-date health and safety guidance for our faculty, staff and students as we look forward to our first day of classes on Tuesday, August 18.”

BJU is partnering with Prisma Health, the region’s largest provider for quality health care, to introduce BJU Health Services which will provide students with added on-campus resources and expertise while maintaining a personal touch.

Prisma Health provides enhanced services such as virtual consultation applications for health care and a 24/7 Nurse Call Line. The Prisma Health partnership will also give students same-day access by appointment to Prisma Health Pediatrics & Internal Medicine-Wade Hampton, which is located within easy walking distance of the BJU campus.

As part of its partnership with Prisma Health, BJU will be using an electronic health assessment tool for students, faculty and staff to perform a daily health screening. Those who complete the screening and indicate they are not feeling well will be able to have contact with a doctor or nurse practitioner to provide medical advice.

BJU will also provide a place on campus to give health guidance to students by a BJU Health Services employee who will coordinate with Prisma Health on medical advice and care navigation. For those awaiting test results because of being symptomatic or who have tested positive, rooms will be provided for isolation. Students will be able to access classes or class materials as well as academic and health services remotely.

To provide protection to the University community, BJU is requiring physical distancing and face masks where necessary. BJU will provide a reusable cloth mask to all students.

Additionally, students, faculty and staff may access the Student Care Office to receive confidential mental health counseling.

More information and guidance for fall opening, including enhanced cleaning protocols and dining service updates, may be accessed at www.bju.edu/return