Tigerville Hosts Inaugural Christmas Festival, Parade Dec. 5

The community of Tigerville has announced plans for its inaugural Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 5. Organizers invite the Upstate to join in on a day of joy as they support their favorite town and community.

The festival will begin a new tradition for the Tigerville community and will include a Christmas Parade along Tigerville Road between Hwy. 414 and Tigerville Elementary School Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit the O’Neal Church of God Building Fund and the Tigerville Fire Department.

“We hope that this festival will become an annual treasure for the community,” said Matt Jennings, a member of the organizing committee for the event. “We want this to bring people from the community together. Whether they are watching the parade or showcasing their creativity through performances or parade entries, local residents can be engaged in a great new tradition.”

North Greenville University is the lead sponsor for the event. The festival will begin at 10 a.m. with food trucks and festival food service in an NGU parking area directly south of the university’s McCormick House on Tigerville Road. The food truck items will be served in compliance with DHEC and NGU COVID-19 protocols. No alcoholic beverages will be permitted. Face masks are required on NGU property except when consuming food and drink, and social distancing is encouraged. Directional path signage will be displayed for accessing trucks/food serving areas.

The parade, including live music, bands, and choirs, will start at 11 a.m. Parade viewers will be able to line both sides of N. Tigerville Road. Social distancing and the use of face masks are strongly encouraged. The main review and performance stage will be at the east side of the Tigerville Road and Chinquapin Road intersection. Post parade, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., families will have the opportunity to have photos made with Santa. Santa will be available through the usage of a bucket truck, which situates him above the family for photos.

There are three ways to support the festival: register to enter the parade, bring your family to watch it on the route, and vote on the best in all categories at the judges’ booth. If you cannot attend, you may sponsor or donate by sending your contribution, payable to Dark Corner Ag Alliance, to 450 Cherokee Valley Way, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Parade participants may enter under three categories: Best Vehicle/Float for $25 and up, Best ATV/Golf Cart/Gator for $20 and up, and Best Dog/Pet with Owner Ensemble $10 and up. One winner in each category will be chosen.

The deadline to enter is Saturday, Nov. 25. For questions, please contact Matt Jennings at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 440.371.3512. The 2020 Parade Committee includes Matthew and Michelle Lindsey, Matthew and Renee Jennings, Doug and Jennifer Glass, Joe and Kayla Gilreath, Tim McConnell, and NGU President and First Lady Dr. Gene and Lisa Fant.

For more details, follow the Christmas Festival on Facebook at facebook.com/Tigerville-Christmas-Festival.