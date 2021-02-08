Education

BJU to Host 2021 Bible Conference

Bob Jones University will host its annual Bible Conference Feb. 16-19 on the BJU campus. This year’s theme, “Sanctify Them” from John 17:17 will explore themes of sanctification and what it means to walk daily with the Lord.

“We always look forward to Bible Conference. It provides a great opportunity for spiritual growth and refreshment. This year, with COVID-19 protocols in mind, services will not be open to the public,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.

Pettit will preach the opening Bible Conference service Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Other Bible Conference services will be held Wednesday through Friday at 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. The services will be available live or via BJU’s webcast archives. On Thursday afternoon, participants may select from several workshops led by conference speakers.

Speakers include Dr. Sam Horn, president of The Master’s University and Seminary in Santa Clarita, California; Dr. Rand Hummel, director of The Wilds of New England in Deering, New Hampshire; Dr. Les Ollila, campus chaplain of Faith Baptist Bible College and Seminary in Ankeny, Iowa; and Rev. Will Galkin, evangelist and assistant pastor of Gospel Grace Church, Salt Lake City, Utah.

This year’s Bible Conference offering will support the construction of Hope Christian Hospital in Ivory Coast, West Africa — a medical facility designed to meet the physical and spiritual needs of over 10,000 patients per year.