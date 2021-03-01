Education

Equipped and set a blaze for ministry, NGU hosts SCBC Converge and Immersion

NGU students participate in SCBC Converge and Immersion conferences in January.

The South Carolina Baptist Convention (SCBC) held their Converge and Immersion conferences at North Greenville University (NGU) on January 29-30. The meetings, annually held in Hilton Head, were relocated to college campuses this year because of COVID social distancing protocols.

The Immersion program helps participants discover God’s original design for the church – a community of biblical disciple-makers who make more disciple-makers. An SCBC facilitator led the majority of the Immersion experience in small group settings to teach students and faculty members how to better facilitate small groups by leading by example. On Friday, the SCBC team lead in games, one large session, and three small group sessions.

“In our continued efforts to make transformational leaders at NGU, Immersion was training that helps us do just that. We were able to provide our students with excellent training from some of the best leaders within the SCBC,” said Associate Vice President for Campus Ministries Justin M. Brown.

The second part of the busy weekend was Converge. NGU’s Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM), and many other campuses, worked with the SCBC to bring this virtual conference to life. This conference, divided into three sessions from Friday to Saturday night, was led by NGU BCM Director Joshua Gilmore, BCM band, and breakout leaders from across the campus.

“Having Converge on campus was an excellent opportunity for students who never get to attend because of cost, the ability to experience it,” said Gilmore.

After each of the events, students expressed their thankfulness to the SCBC for their involvement with college students around our state.

“Immersion has taught me what it means to be a disciple of Jesus according to scripture and has given me resources to be a disciple that makes disciples. It’s shown me what it looks like to pursue Christ and multiply the Church with a biblical foundation in effective and intentional community,” said NGU student Emily Felton from Spartanburg.

NGU’s BCM hosts events that allow students to grow in their faith, build discipleship and leadership skills, and develop ministry giftedness. Some of the ways students plug-in and participate are through weekly worship services, impact teams, commuter luncheons, Ignite, Reveal, and Converge.

