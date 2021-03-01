Education

NGU Hires New Chief Financial Officer

North Greenville University (NGU) named Michael Stowell as senior vice president for finance (CFO). While he has been serving in an interim capacity since the summer, he officially began leading NGU's financial team effective Feb. 1.

Stowell, a seasoned finance professional, was introduced to NGU in 2020 when his services were engaged, through the firm CFO Colleague, to provide interim financial and operational guidance.

Throughout his career, Stowell has successfully led project teams and organizations to achieve financial and operational objectives. He is a results-oriented leader working to develop, implement, and advance technologies and processes that produce organizational improvements, garner user buy-in, enhance overall business productivity, and control costs.

"Mr. Stowell possesses a unique combination of professional training in finance at the highest levels and nonprofit management, along with a deep passion for biblically faithful higher education," said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant., Jr. "We believe him to be a specific gift from God to the North Greenville community and look forward to welcoming him and his family to the Upstate as we seek to be wise stewards of the financial resources God has entrusted to us."

NGU partnered with CarterBaldwin, an executive national search firm serving colleges, universities, and K-12 schools, to identify effective and transformational educational leadership.

"Mike will bring immense value to North Greenville University, both in terms of financial integrity and operational strategy. His hire and addition to an already phenomenal leadership team is a further indication of where NGU is heading, and CarterBaldwin is grateful to have played a part in this search," said CarterBaldwin Associate Partner Chris Hornsby."

Stowell will work with leadership to assess the changing business environment, develop strategic financial plans, oversee the development and implementation of annual budgets, and implement improved customer-centric business processes.

NGU is the third university Stowell served through CFO Colleague. Before joining the financial and operational advisory firm in 2017, he served as interim vice president for finance/CFO for MidAmerica Nazarene University, acting CFO at Arizona Christian University, CFO/vice president of operations for Epic Research and Diagnostics, founder/principal of Arris Ventures LLC, and senior manager for Accenture LLP.

"From the moment I received the request to work with North Greenville, I felt God's calling. I am pleased to join the university's community of students, staff, and faculty and to become a part of its rich tradition of equipping its students to serve as transformational leaders for church and society," Stowell said. "My professional mission is centered on collaborating to improve operations and ensuring effective financial stewardship. I look forward to working with the Board of Trustees, President Fant, and the leadership team to continue the university's growth."

Stowell holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, a master's degree in business administration from Arizona State University, and a master's degree in accounting and financial management from Keller Graduate School of Management. He also is an Arizona certified public accountant.

Stowell, a certified Six Sigma Black Belt, and his wife of almost 29 years, Robyn, have two daughters. Their oldest daughter lives in Boston and works in cybersecurity, and their youngest daughter attends Carnegie Mellon, obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. Also, the family has two golden retrievers, Jethro and Lobster.