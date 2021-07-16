Education

Skilled Trades Alliance to Provide Internship Opportunities for NGU Students

The Skilled Trades Alliance (STA), a start-up non-profit organization in Greenville, has partnered with North Greenville University (NGU) to provide unique internship opportunities to NGU’s marketing, management, and digital art/communications undergraduate students. The partnership will begin in the Fall 2021 semester.

The College of Business and Entrepreneurship Associate Dean for Undergraduate Business Programs Dr. Rick Martinez says the College recognizes how critical it is for young professionals to expand their education, network, and skills through experience in real-life organizations.

“We are thrilled to build this partnership with the Skilled Trade Alliance, and we look forward to ensuring that the benefits to our students and to the STA are mutual, long-lasting, and value-creating,” said Martinez.

The internship program is designed to allow for developing individual independent thinking and problem-solving, innovation and collaboration, and extrapolation of KSAs related to a professional environment.

NGU College of Communication and Fine Arts Dean Dr. Web Drake says STA is providing a great service for South Carolina.

“NGU is proud to partner with them in their efforts. Our students will get valuable experience doing worthwhile work with a mission-driven organization,” Drake said.

Upon completing the internship program, the student interns will have opportunities to develop and produce tangible outcomes to strengthen their career readiness level.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with North Greenville University students for this important mission. I believe the internship program experience will be very valuable for the students’ professional ambitions, as well as provide much-needed support to the Skilled Trades Alliances’ long-term goals and objectives,” said STA Chair Mary-Allyson Chauvin.

The Skilled Trades Alliance’s mission is to provide a roadmap to intentionally engage, educate, equip, and empower individuals to create a workforce pipeline in the building construction skilled trades industry.

To learn more about the Skilled Trades Alliance’s initiatives and events or to get involved, visit www.skilledtradesalliance.net or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

