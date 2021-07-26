Education

NGU Trustees Praise Leadership for Successful School Year, Approve 2021 Budget

Members of the North Greenville University (NGU) Board of Trustees, Board Chair Mike Hamlet, and committee chairs praised the leadership, faculty, staff, and students for successfully navigating a unique year at their June meeting.

"It has certainly been a challenging year, but our leadership has done a tremendous job in helping us move forward," said Hamlet.

Board members gathered in the Craft-Hemphill building to meet, enjoy fellowship, and experience the new updates made to the interior spaces.

The Craft-Hemphill Center for Apologetics and Christian Worldview, completed in August 2011, provides the University with a "training and sending hub" for students working in global leadership roles. The Center offers resources to help students on and off campus express a comprehensive Christian worldview. The Center includes nine offices, four classrooms, three resource rooms, a conference room, and the multi-purpose Mission Control Auditorium.

The renovated facility includes fresh paint and renovated walls, a new whiteboard wall, 96-inch television, writing boards, and contemporary furniture. The Center now houses the College of Christian Studies faculty and the Institute for Global Leadership.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., said that NGU is blessed to have a wonderful, engaged board of trustees who take quite seriously their stewardship responsibility to lead the university.

"This meeting focused on budgeting, new academic programs, and a review of upcoming opportunities to advance the university. We are grateful for a unified, productive meeting and look forward to our next meeting in the fall," Fant said.

Also, the administration presented the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021-22. The budget reflects faithful stewardship balancing strong initiatives and conservative budget planning. The Board unanimously passed the first draft of the $50 million budget which would be a $3.6 million increase over the 2020-21 budget.

In addition to the Board receiving updates from committees, including hopeful and positive reports regarding advancement and enrollment heading into the new academic year; the board decided to:

Approve new academic programs:

Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Education



Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership



Master of Human Resource Management

Approve the following members of the University Faculty for promotion for the 2021-2022 academic year to take effect on August 1.

Hayley De González to Associate Professor of Art

Christine Haltiwanger to Associate Professor of Health Science

Lena Maslennikova to Associate Professor of Business and Leadership

Andrew Stevens to Associate Professor of Communication

Jeffrey Williams to Associate Professor of Health Science

Pass several amendments to the board policy manual and by-laws.

"Our board is very excited about the future. We are seeing so many positive developments. North Greenville is leading the way in developing transformational leaders," said Hamlet.

NGU offers more than 115 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S.