North Greenville University spotlights 2021 Service Award recipients

NGU honored all employees who reached a service milestone anniversary during calendar year 2021.

North Greenville University (NGU) honored all employees who reached a service milestone anniversary during calendar year 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, at a chapel service for all faculty and staff. The university currently recognizes staff members’ years of service at five-year increments. The award is based on two criteria: an employee’s eligibility status and their service date.

Some 59 honorees from across campus marked service milestones in 2021.

“Our faculty and staff members play a vital role in fulfilling North Greenville’s mission of glorifying God by cultivating graduates who are equipped to serve as transformational leaders for church and society,” said Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., NGU president. “I continue to be inspired by the dedication and professionalism of our employees, and it’s important to recognize and express our appreciation for these milestone anniversaries.”

North Greenville University’s Annual Service Award Ceremony recognizes employees who celebrated significant service milestones in 2021. Congratulations to all who are reaching a milestone this year!

5 Years

Samantha Burman

Cathleen Ciesielski

Jonathan Coates

Charles Crane

Mick Daniel

Robbie Edwards

Stuart Floyd

Charlie Garcia

Phillip Griffin

Jordan Hairr

Brittany Hendrix

Robbie King

Jonathan King

Kelly King

Carla LaPlaca

Xuhua “Roy” Liu

Cynthia Lohrmann

Walter McCray

Kayla Morgan

Charles Moss II

Julius Nfor

Jonah Payne

Tammy Pittman

Rachel Roberts

Mark Smith

Mary Ann Solesbee

David Stolze

Barry Wright

10 Years

Liz Boehm

Karyn Campbell

Justin Forrester

Ken Hemphill

Joan Moon

Sheila Dilleshaw

Paul Epting

Josh Milner

Lee Mitchell

15 Years

Lara Eller

Tracy Kramer

Ruth McWhite

Jeff Rankin

Tawana Scott

Hiewon Shin

Chris Sloan

Andy Stevens

H. Paul Thompson, Jr.

20 Years

Ellen Cashion

Brent Coppenbarger

Phil Gardner

Paul Garrett

Barney Gibson

Curt Horn

James Washick

25 Years

LaVerne Howell

Fabio Parrini

Angie Watson

30 Years

Steve Crouse

35 Years

Billy Watson

40 Years

Jayne Arledge

