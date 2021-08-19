North Greenville University spotlights 2021 Service Award recipients

North Greenville University (NGU) honored all employees who reached a service milestone anniversary during calendar year 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, at a chapel service for all faculty and staff. The university currently recognizes staff members’ years of service at five-year increments. The award is based on two criteria: an employee’s eligibility status and their service date.
Some 59 honorees from across campus marked service milestones in 2021.
“Our faculty and staff members play a vital role in fulfilling North Greenville’s mission of glorifying God by cultivating graduates who are equipped to serve as transformational leaders for church and society,” said Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., NGU president. “I continue to be inspired by the dedication and professionalism of our employees, and it’s important to recognize and express our appreciation for these milestone anniversaries.”
5 Years
Samantha Burman
Cathleen Ciesielski
Jonathan Coates
Charles Crane
Mick Daniel
Robbie Edwards
Stuart Floyd
Charlie Garcia
Phillip Griffin
Jordan Hairr
Brittany Hendrix
Robbie King
Jonathan King
Kelly King
Carla LaPlaca
Xuhua “Roy” Liu
Cynthia Lohrmann
Walter McCray
Kayla Morgan
Charles Moss II
Julius Nfor
Jonah Payne
Tammy Pittman
Rachel Roberts
Mark Smith
Mary Ann Solesbee
David Stolze
Barry Wright
10 Years
Liz Boehm
Karyn Campbell
Justin Forrester
Ken Hemphill
Joan Moon
Sheila Dilleshaw
Paul Epting
Josh Milner
Lee Mitchell
15 Years
Lara Eller
Tracy Kramer
Ruth McWhite
Jeff Rankin
Tawana Scott
Hiewon Shin
Chris Sloan
Andy Stevens
H. Paul Thompson, Jr.
20 Years
Ellen Cashion
Brent Coppenbarger
Phil Gardner
Paul Garrett
Barney Gibson
Curt Horn
James Washick
25 Years
LaVerne Howell
Fabio Parrini
Angie Watson
30 Years
Steve Crouse
35 Years
Billy Watson
40 Years
Jayne Arledge
