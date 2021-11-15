Education

NGU to Prepare HR Leaders for SHRM Certification

Dr. Ed Sherbert to present a professional development seminar titled “The Process” at North Greenville University’s Greer Campus to share information with HR leaders about the process of earning the SHRM certification.

North Greenville University’s (NGU) T. Walter Brashier Graduate School in Greer will host a professional development seminar titled “The Process” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at its Greer Campus at 405 Lancaster Avenue. The seminar will share information about the process of earning the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification.

Earning the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification is a great way to demonstrate your knowledge and experience in human resources. It is an investment leading to better opportunities and earnings potential. The SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams are based on the SHRM Body of HR Competencies and Knowledge (BoCK) and its two major aspects of modern HR practice.

Knowledge items cover the four Knowledge Domains (People, Organization, Workplace, and Strategy) associated with the SHRM BoCK’s Technical Knowledge competency; while Behavioral Competencies cover topics related to leadership and navigation, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness, communication, and HR expertise.

The seminar presenter is Dr. Ed Sherbert, SHRM-SCP, a 10-year NGU SHRM faculty member and ambassador for NGU’s T. Walter Brashier Graduate School.

Sherbert is an accomplished HR practitioner with over 35 years of industry experience, including numerous managerial and executive-level positions, culminating in the development of his own

HR consulting firm. A U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he possesses a deeply personal understanding and connection to other combat veterans and is a certificate veteran business owner. He possesses extensive “hands-on” HR experience in union and non-union

environments, both domestically and internationally, as a practitioner and consultant. He holds a doctorate in HR Management, has published numerous professional articles, and serves as a subject matter expert and faculty member for NGU’s Graduate School of Business and the SHRM organization. Finally, he served as a past SHRM certification examination question writer.

The seminar is open to community business professionals interested in learning more about SHRM certification. The seminar is $20 per person and includes lunch. Virtual attendance is only $10 per person. Online registration is now available. For more information, contact Lindsay Evatt, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 864.663.0180.

